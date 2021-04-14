Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2021 | 11:04
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Imported elderly care products welcomed in China

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For most of the overseas practitioners, attending a professional senior care show is a good opportunity to open up the Chinese market. And their first choice is AID. The exhibition and conference platform is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and Shanghai Intex Exhibition.

The 2021 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, also known as AID 2021, will be held June 9th-11th 2021 in Halls W3-W5 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As an international show, this year's AID has attracted exhibitors from dozens of countries, expecting to feature foreign pavilions from the United States, France, Japan and other countries.

"Foreign enterprises are welcome to participate in the development of China's elderly care industry," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said while meeting representatives of overseas attendees to the China Development Forum 2021 via video link from Beijing on March 22. [*Source-www.gov.cn] This statement certainly sends a huge positive signal to overseas practitioners.

The elderly population over the age of 60 has reached more than 260 million in China. According to a release by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the number of people over the age of 60 in China is set to surpass 300 million during the period of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). [*Source-www.mca.gov.cn] Obviously, this will bring huge demand potential for multi-layer elderly care services.

In particular, the insurance industry and elderly care products have a huge market potential in China, which will create more opportunities for foreign enterprises to invest in elderly care products and services in China.

Moreover, Premier Li also said there is still a lot to learn from international advanced experience in terms of the development of elderly care products, operation, and management of commercial insurance, among other things, and foreign elderly care products are welcomed to enter the Chinese market in an orderly manner.

Please visit AID's official website www.china-aid.com where you can easily complete pre-registration for the show.

Source: AID from Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. - AID Helps You Get Involved in China Senior Care Industry

AID point of contact: Michelle Ma
Tel: +86-21-6295-7553
Email: mazhiwen@shanghai-intex.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.