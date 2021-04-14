

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production for February. Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc and the pound, it held steady against greenback. Versus the yen, it rose.



The euro was worth 130.40 against the yen, 1.1966 against the greenback, 0.8674 against the pound and 1.0999 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



