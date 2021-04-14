

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns over Covid-19 vaccines and looked toward the start of the U.S. earnings season for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,904 after ending flat with a positive bias on Tuesday.



Commodity trader Glencore advanced 2.8 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to 'buy'.



Drug maker AstraZeneca gained 0.8 percent after China's health regulator approved Tagrisso, its lung cancer treatment, as adjuvant treatment for patients with early-stage lung cancer.



easyJet shares jumped 3 percent. The low-cost airline expressed optimism that European travel markets will revive this summer.



Tesco lost about 3 percent after the grocery chain reported a fall in full-year pretax profit.



