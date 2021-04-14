Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2021 | 11:41
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-14
Name?VATTENFALL AB
IsinXS0328561286
Coupon, spread5.20
Maturity2022-11-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-14
NameSTANGASTADEN AB
IsinSE0012193860
Coupon, spread0.225
Maturity2024-09-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 12
Volume bought, SEK mln 12
Number of bids 1
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield, DM 0.230 %
Lowest accepted yield, DM 0.230 %
Highest yield, DM 0.230 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-14
NameHEBA FASTIGHETS AB
IsinSE0013882875
Coupon, spread0.965
Maturity2026-03-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-14
NameSWEDISH MATCH AB
IsinXS1619638528
Coupon, spread1.375
Maturity2022-05-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln16
Volume bought, SEK mln16
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM0.620 %
Lowest accepted yield, DM0.620 %
Highest yield, DM0.620 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-14
NameSWEDISH MATCH AB
IsinXS2306815114
Coupon, spread1.395
Maturity2026-02-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM1.405
Lowest accepted yield, DM1.405
Highest yield, DM1.405
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-14
NameSVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
IsinSE0013882560
Coupon, spread0.750
Maturity2025-09-23
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


