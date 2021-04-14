Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-14
|Name
|?VATTENFALL AB
|Isin
|XS0328561286
|Coupon, spread
|5.20
|Maturity
|2022-11-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-14
|Name
|STANGASTADEN AB
|Isin
|SE0012193860
|Coupon, spread
|0.225
|Maturity
|2024-09-27
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|12
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|12
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|0.230 %
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0.230 %
|Highest yield, DM
|0.230 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-14
|Name
|HEBA FASTIGHETS AB
|Isin
|SE0013882875
|Coupon, spread
|0.965
|Maturity
|2026-03-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-14
|Name
|SWEDISH MATCH AB
|Isin
|XS1619638528
|Coupon, spread
|1.375
|Maturity
|2022-05-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|16
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|16
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|0.620 %
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0.620 %
|Highest yield, DM
|0.620 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-14
|Name
|SWEDISH MATCH AB
|Isin
|XS2306815114
|Coupon, spread
|1.395
|Maturity
|2026-02-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|1.405
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|1.405
|Highest yield, DM
|1.405
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-14
|Name
|SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
|Isin
|SE0013882560
|Coupon, spread
|0.750
|Maturity
|2025-09-23
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
