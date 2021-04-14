DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.5937 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68673287 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 99093 EQS News ID: 1184726 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)