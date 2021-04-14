Tulip Trust files lawsuit against Ira Kleiman over billions in Bitcoin fortune

MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip Trust trustee Ramona Ang has sued Ira Kleiman for his conduct over access to a Bitcoin fortune, which were contained in the documents and the data on the electronic devices of Dr. Craig Wright's friend - the late David Kleiman.

As personal representative of the Estate of David Kleiman and self-proclaimed managing member of the Florida company, Ira Kleiman, sued Craig Wright over Bitcoins now worth billions which Ira Kleiman claims were stolen by Dr. Wright.

This lawsuit requires Ira to answer for his actions with Dave's documents and electronic devices and be held accountable for the loss of bitcoins worth billions of dollars.

Read the court document here and a full chronology of the Kleiman case to date can be found here.