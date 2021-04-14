Business Reporter: Harnessing the real power of social media

How to use Instagram micro-influencers in e-commerce

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, a highly innovative social media marketing technique is described. This technique uses "micro-influencers" (people with fewer than 10,000 followers) on Instagram to promote products.

The article explains that, because it is focused on photos and short videos, Instagram is a very effective environment for many businesses, helping showcase brands by humanising content and inspiring audiences. The platform has a number of advantages for marketers. Instagram users are regular and active visitors, posting more daily stories than Facebook users. And they are businesses focussed with the vast majority (over 90%) following at least one business. Furthermore the platform makes it very easy for businesses to communicate with their target audience.

According to the article, intelliRANK exploits these advantages by working with micro-influencers, most of who are authentic amateurs rather than professional influencers, to provide highly credible product endorsements from "people like me" rather than celebrities.

Micro-influencers are given free products on the understanding that they write about them honestly, sharing thoughts with their followers and tagging the brands in the process. Their posts come across as genuine and credible, because that's what they are - the lived experiences of real people who have used those products.

The article concludes by stressing that micro-influencers on Instagram represent a cost-effective and highly targeted tactic that can be used to build brand credibility, brand awareness and social proof for products and services. For small businesses planning to expand their e-commerce activities, it is a practical first step and a highly effective opportunity.

To learn more about micro-influencers on Instagram, read the article.

