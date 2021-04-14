

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Canada announced Wednesday the launch of 'Authenticity Guarantee' for sneaker sales on the platform. Through this program, select sneakers sold on eBay for over $100 in Canada will be fully vetted and verified by an independent team of industry experts - Sneaker Con.



The program launches early next month with the opening of a Canadian authentication centre, based in Toronto and entirely dedicated to sneakers.



The program launches in May with authentication on the most popular sneaker styles and brands on the marketplace - Yeezy, Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance, Asics, Vans, Reebok, Converse, and Puma - in new condition.



By the end of the year, the program will ramp to include many more brands in both new and pre-owned condition.



This announcement builds on eBay Canada's move to remove selling fees on all sneakers sold for $100 or more, which has helped attract more top sellers and bring even more coveted inventory to the marketplace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EBAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de