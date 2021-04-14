DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



14.04.2021 / 13:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





[2021/04/14]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG



Legal entity identifier:



213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 12,500,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:















Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-04-01 07:48:22.584955 B 241 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 07:49:49.585328 B 436 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 07:51:25.587061 B 467 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 07:52:48.988084 B 408 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 07:56:02.330034 B 1.442 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 07:57:10.624222 B 456 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 07:58:52.635971 B 469 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 07:59:29.069419 B 212 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:00:31.019123 B 461 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:02:07.678177 B 459 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:02:17.394130 B 110 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:03:43.650671 B 459 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:05:13.646914 B 427 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:06:46.655930 B 420 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:06:51.735658 B 63 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:08:10.667870 B 379 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:09:46.670671 B 434 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:11:31.677327 B 438 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:13:25.688895 B 470 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:15:13.080673 B 445 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:17:19.713053 B 492 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:19:10.729268 B 433 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:19:42.896760 B 9 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 08:21:16.756103 B 370 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:01.780813 B 10.132 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:01.789964 B 83 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:01.821771 B 1.584 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:01.821829 B 16 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:04.923041 B 2.340 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:30.343863 B 1.561 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:34.047054 B 10.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:34.068005 B 1.090 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:14:41.578822 B 2.275 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:15:30.277349 B 310 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:15:49.451596 B 1.100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:16:14.907849 B 434 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:16:37.353495 B 690 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:17:07.399688 B 124 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:17:58.015765 B 62 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:19:00.520954 B 300 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:19:14.440513 B 20 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:20:43.083833 B 967 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:20:51.133709 B 154 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:21:50.859383 B 65 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:29:56.644559 B 1.081 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:30:01.065959 B 136 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:30:35.702693 B 68 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:37:54.804555 B 50 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 09:44:05.074028 B 358 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:43:01.796941 B 10.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:43:01.806379 B 246 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:43:01.818604 B 1.444 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:43:50.062562 B 9.775 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:43:50.071487 B 225 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:43:53.212687 B 3.404 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:44:58.484379 B 512 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:46:00.907329 B 407 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:46:00.907404 B 20 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:48:27.891241 B 455 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:49:10.394452 B 689 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:50:46.130734 B 250 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:50:51.124266 B 426 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:54:08.580012 B 20 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:56:36.041120 B 78 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 10:56:39.574233 B 272 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:02:17.059233 B 61 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:09:20.756218 B 1.068 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:09:23.504504 B 186 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:23:36.070229 B 3.820 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:23:36.070317 B 26 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:23:36.079147 B 6.180 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:23:36.091448 B 2.155 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:26:22.086557 B 1.777 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:28:19.479078 B 2.555 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:28:19.488156 B 3.487 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:29:31.202965 B 1.105 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:34:14.015813 B 1.116 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:35:13.852976 B 461 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:40:25.405744 B 198 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:40:26.039126 B 478 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:44:31.994953 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:45:46.182993 B 240 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:49:41.558705 B 1.113 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:49:42.191178 B 484 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:51:00.318892 B 222 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:56:33.194454 B 60 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 11:56:44.384729 B 49 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:07:51.174748 B 1.082 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:07:56.430538 B 213 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:09:41.234702 B 2.679 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:19:54.509057 B 29.658 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:19:54.509174 B 11 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:19:54.518000 B 10.227 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:19:54.518379 B 219 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:19:54.526857 B 5.104 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:19:59.199290 B 4.392 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:19:59.831411 B 878 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:20:17.533325 B 20.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:20:17.565907 B 4.005 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:20:18.197647 B 977 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:20:35.441569 B 80 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:20:35.441728 B 356 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:20:48.663622 B 80 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:20:48.663838 B 410 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:21:09.290907 B 107 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:21:09.554423 B 9.785 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:21:09.563284 B 5.215 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:21:09.574026 B 866 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:21:09.923735 B 1.420 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:21:09.934226 B 322 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:21:12.034780 B 49 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:23:47.445093 B 470 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:24:58.374884 B 4.754 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:24:58.385672 B 615 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:49:59.527731 B 8.610 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:49:59.527809 B 9 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:49:59.536743 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:49:59.547724 B 1.062 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:00.174580 B 1.379 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:00.183647 B 7.162 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:00.184477 B 5.749 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:00.185263 B 395 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:00.197198 B 865 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:00.418831 B 3.218 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:00.429496 B 566 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:50:01.996246 B 985 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:51:47.010830 B 276 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:52:02.009171 B 333 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:52:25.450960 B 50 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:53:44.662894 B 444 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:54:14.741050 B 1.117 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:54:14.751776 B 337 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:55:35.660916 B 419 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:57:20.660651 B 394 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:59:02.055447 B 383 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:59:35.899134 B 6.158 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:59:35.908029 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:59:35.917509 B 1.712 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:59:35.918679 B 996 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 12:59:35.931028 B 377 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:00:56.716748 B 446 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:00:58.017179 B 74 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:02:44.722170 B 440 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:04:38.733099 B 465 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:06:26.741010 B 423 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:06:26.752177 B 350 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:07:28.663735 B 333 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:07:28.676842 B 49 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:10:19.126098 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:10:19.137124 B 792 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:10:19.139590 B 758 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:10:19.155439 B 232 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:15:25.580568 B 1.126 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:15:25.591515 B 370 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:16:28.369514 B 20 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:16:28.382530 B 263 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:19:59.688449 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:19:59.699513 B 863 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:24:31.335594 B 1.418 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:24:31.348383 B 536 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:24:37.894025 B 50 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:26:44.520800 B 100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:29:32.926699 B 1.072 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:29:32.947426 B 321 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:30:30.192031 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:30:30.205908 B 1.062 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:31:25.076193 B 441 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:31:25.085183 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:31:25.089423 B 1.070 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:31:59.993001 B 8.930 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:32:00.002005 B 1.070 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:32:00.002172 B 1.294 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:32:00.015264 B 4.494 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:32:00.028948 B 1.223 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:37:32.226913 B 1.051 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:38:37.776519 B 971 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:42:28.958752 B 73.538 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:42:32.256655 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:42:32.256726 B 12 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:43:20.376148 B 81.597 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:43:20.404595 B 504 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:43:34.091794 B 98.706 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:44:32.773754 B 300 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:44:32.786691 B 21 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:45:46.964553 B 8.284 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:45:57.621856 B 8.706 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:46:23.324200 B 8.491 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:46:23.355671 B 3.219 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:46:23.367769 B 227 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:46:41.640451 B 1.102 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:47:55.934234 B 3.360 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:47:55.962851 B 471 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:47:55.976119 B 361 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:50:52.030977 B 502 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 13:55:46.304526 B 496 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:08:37.321818 B 9.505 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:08:37.350699 B 482 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:09:47.225324 B 200 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:12:55.193240 B 1.143 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:12:55.206290 B 171 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:15:39.893686 B 83 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:15:49.587980 B 134 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:17:57.941098 B 963 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:17:57.954291 B 174 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:19:28.114006 B 801 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:19:28.127007 B 489 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:21:59.854004 B 1.128 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:23:41.828594 B 182 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:26:00.180206 B 3.020 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:26:00.205870 B 726 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:26:43.386464 B 799 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:27:12.794357 B 4.817 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:27:12.808742 B 1.153 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:27:12.816875 B 2.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:30:45.450460 B 1.387 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:30:45.450587 B 11 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:31:28.963591 B 44.533 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:31:28.973088 B 1.294 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:31:28.992439 B 532 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:33:47.090359 B 1.081 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:35:01.540259 B 92 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:36:21.277949 B 37 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:36:53.623874 B 1.106 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:38:18.697077 B 629 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:40:05.097425 B 1.026 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:42:51.895536 B 1.058 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:45:58.205134 B 1.095 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:48:07.544551 B 48.706 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:48:07.573407 B 466 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:49:00.882221 B 1.035 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:51:56.372688 B 1.140 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:51:56.372759 B 9 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:52:48.088396 B 2 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:53:26.382471 B 658 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:54:34.596997 B 61 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:54:57.820502 B 1.092 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:58:01.602505 B 689 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 14:58:04.451312 B 1.115 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:01:00.948094 B 1.171 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:03:26.161182 B 43 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:04:07.522349 B 1.352 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:07:09.102820 B 1.284 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:08:48.109463 B 69 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:08:48.137744 B 466 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:09:41.482202 B 357 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:10:06.406275 B 1.304 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:11:13.559589 B 8.706 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:11:13.600425 B 1.047 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:12:00.389598 B 19 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:12:09.552160 B 44 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:13:07.183401 B 1.263 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:16:08.708905 B 1.339 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:17:08.731949 B 60 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:19:15.331653 B 1.492 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:19:24.101933 B 48 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:19:28.118490 B 70 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:21:19.802902 B 1 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:21:47.775409 B 358 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:22:11.887091 B 1.581 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:23:00.803399 B 1 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:23:00.831566 B 504 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:23:00.843918 B 75 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:24:13.511302 B 1.058 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:24:13.524073 B 83 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:24:13.539869 B 13 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:24:13.563436 B 2 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:24:40.803801 B 1 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:25:16.844989 B 66 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:25:16.858663 B 10 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:25:16.874414 B 1 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:25:16.897556 B 1 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:13.912362 B 1.170 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:13.925572 B 175 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:13.954376 B 26 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:13.970139 B 4 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:13.996585 B 1 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:15.063956 B 48.315 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:19.703307 B 44 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:26:30.279019 B 49.192 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:36:01.314017 B 55.646 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:37:54.750958 B 15.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-01 15:37:54.760320 B 1.805 24,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 936.629 24,0000 EUR



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Vantage Towers AG in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.