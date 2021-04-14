4th Ethnosport Forum has ended

Held annually by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) under the title of "Reviving Traditional Sports," the 4th Ethnosport Forum was organized in a hybrid format on April 10, 2021. Around 300 participants from 61 countries participated in the Forum by using a special digital platform with six languages. The Forum was an exemplary meeting for digital efficiency and participant diversity during the pandemic.

The Forum Attracted Great Attention from High Level Participants

H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, attended to the Forum by a video message. The Forum also hosted H.E. Bakary Y. Badije, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Gambia, H.E. Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Qatar, H.E. Mossa Ag Attaher, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Mali, H.E. Vanja Udovicic, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Serbia, H.E. Hamza Said Hamza, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Somalia, and H.E. Mehmet Kasapoglu, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey. Moreover, Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the Assistant Secretary General of the UN, attended with live connection and H.E. Anna Krupka, the Secretary of State of Sports and Tourism of Poland, and Ms. Gabriela Ramos, the Assistant Director of UNESCO Social and Human Sciences, contributed with video message.

Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, the President of WEC: "Reviving Traditional Sports Offers the Opportunity to Improve Societies"

Stressing that the "Reviving Traditional Sports" offers the opportunity to improve societies, Mr. Erdogan, the President of WEC, said: "Our purpose is to preserve and popularize traditional sports around the globe. The revival of ethnosports is a significant effort for the youth for a brighter future. In this regard, the Ethnosport Forum offers the opportunity to take firm steps."

The "Joint Ministerial Statement" was Signed

Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, the President of WEC, and the Ministers of The Gambia, Qatar and Serbia have signed a Joint Statement for Developing Traditional Sports.

The Carbon Footprint of the Forum was Set to Zero

WEC has set the carbon footprint to zero at 4th Ethnosport Forum with the vision of respecting nature and environment.

