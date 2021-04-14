

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $316.31 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $205.66 million, or $1.2 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $1.1 billion from $916.18 million last year.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $316.31 Mln. vs. $205.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $1.2 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $1.1 Bln vs. $916.18 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de