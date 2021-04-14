NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RTD alcoholic beverages are the most convenient drink for off-premise consumption. Also, ease and convenience of carrying these drinks and unique cocktail recipes and flavors are key factors behind their growing popularity. Packaging and designing of RTD alcoholic beverages are developed in accordance with off-premise consumption. Besides, use of e-Commerce for shopping is increasing substantially in emerging as well as established markets. Consumers want everything to be delivered at the doorstep, especially food & beverage products. According to the ISWR report, most millennials prefer to consume alcohol in their homes rather than going out. On the other hand, online retail is the easiest way to get alcohol at the doorstep in countries such as the U.S., U.K., China, and Canada. Owing to these factors, e-Commerce is expected to create huge opportunities for RTD alcoholic beverage manufacturers over the coming years.

The global RTD alcoholic beverages market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global RTD alcoholic beverages industry is projected to expand 2X over the next ten years.

The market in India and China is expected to surge at value CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.1%, respectively, over the decade.

and is expected to surge at value CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.1%, respectively, over the decade. By product, hard seltzers are expected to register the highest CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

By flavor, citrus-flavored RTD alcoholic beverages hold the highest value share of 31.5%.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 6% through 2030.

The retail/household end-use segment is expected to hold a significant value share of 84% by 2030.

Establishment of efficient supply chain management and distribution channels is facilitating the easy availability of RTD alcoholic beverages. Online retail is expected to witness growth of more than 8% CAGR through 2030.

The spread of COVID-19 hampered production and disrupted supply chain activities of RTD alcoholic beverages. However, consumer preference for in-house food & beverage consumption during the pandemic has fuelled demand for RTD alcoholic beverages and seltzer products, especially in developed markets.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31198

"The gen-Z and millennial population in emerging markets are potential consumers of RTD alcoholic beverages," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

For any other query ask an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/31198

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are mainly focused on the production of premium quality RTD alcoholic beverages attributed to increasing demand for premium alcoholic beverages from consumers. Packaging and designing also play a key role in driving sales. Owing to these factors, manufacturers of RTD alcoholic beverages are investing in innovative packaging and are designing unique bottles and cans to make their products more unique and attractive in the market.

In June 2020 , Pernod Ricard SA expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Kahlua Nitro Cold Brew ready-to-drink beverage. With this launch, the company continued to bolster its ready-to-drink premium spirit portfolio. The company offers this product in convenient cans of 200 ml.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31198

Explore More Valuable Insight

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global RTD alcoholic beverages market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of product (high strength premixes, malt-based RTDs, spirit-based RTDs, wine-based RTDs, hard seltzers, and other alcoholic beverages), flavor (citrus, berries, tropical, mixed fruits, spice, and others), end use (retail/household, and foodservice industry), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Food and Beverages

Related Reports:

Non Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/non-alcoholic-beverages-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/non-alcoholic-beverages-market.asp Fruit Flavored Alcoholic Beverages Market:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/fruit-flavored-alcoholic-beverages-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg