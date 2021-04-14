Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been engaged by TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) ("TRU") to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on TRU's Golden Rose and Twilite Gold projects, located in the prolific Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. GoldSpot will bring its proven Artificial Intelligence ("AI") expertise that has led to important mineral discoveries in the province to TRU's exploration projects.

GoldSpot is a technology company focused on developing AI and other technology for the mining and exploration sector. GoldSpot is working with some of the leading exploration and mining names in the industry to apply cutting edge AI algorithms to significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration. Recent successes by GoldSpot with both leading producers and explorer/developers have demonstrated the potential to expand resources and make new discoveries using this advanced analytical technology.

Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot, stated: "We are excited to bring our technology back to Newfoundland where we built tremendous expertise over the years. As the premier geological and data partner in the province, GoldSpot has worked with multiple exploration companies and their management teams to drive results. We are confident we will help TRU capitalize on their existing infrastructure and exploration potential to identify new discoveries on their properties."

Joel Freudman, President and CEO of TRU Precious Metals, commented: "We are delighted to partner with GoldSpot, a company with a stellar reputation and highly-experienced technical team. We look forward to drawing on their AI technologies to target and accelerate our exploration program, particularly at our Golden Rose Project along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. Having recently closed an over-subscribed $3.5 million financing, we are excited to begin work in earnest on our district-scale land package in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt."

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves times, reduces costs, and provides accurate results.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of 5 gold exploration properties in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company has entered into a definitive option agreement with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation for the option to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and 3 under-explored properties including its Rolling Pond Property (under option) bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s high-grade Queensway Project. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF".

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

