BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22nd at 11:20am EST

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable clean technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, at 11:20am EST. The company invites its shareholders and all interested parties to learn more about BioLargo, cleantech, and environmental remediation investment opportunities.

"If you haven't heard about BioLargo in a while, then you only know half the story," said BioLargo CEO Dennis P. Calvert. "We've grown into a serious contender in the cleantech solutions industry, and we have new water remediation technologies that can help solve a lot of pressing challenges in the world. We are excited to share our progress with the markets as we continue to provide knockout solutions to challenging global problems."

Benzinga hosts investor conferences focused on clean technologies, also known as "cleantech", which are technologies that foster positive environmental outcomes such as reduced energy usage, water resource stewardship, and minimization of waste. Industry leaders around the world are increasingly focused on cleantech as the demand for these technologies rises globally each year.

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between cleantech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the cleantech industry who are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

