Global Curcumin Market Seizes the 'Golden' Opportunity with Turmeric Lattes, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest report, Fairfield Market Research states that the global curcumin market will be worth US$1,12.6 Mn by the end of 2025. The global curcumin market report shares a positive outlook on the market as Western medicine authenticates curcumin's medicinal properties. The demand and consumption of curcumin have inflated in recent years as the world realises this food ingredient's remarkable power to soothe inflammation and heal wounds. Derived from turmeric and ginger, curcumin is extensively used in skincare products as Ayurveda prescribes it for holistic medicinal action against acne, skin tone, inflammation, and bacterial infections.

Curcumin Spices Up Skincare Segment with Guarantee of Benefits

As perception towards curcumin changes, several cosmetic brands are using this active ingredient in developing skincare products. Documented by Ayurveda, several big brands are now using turmeric, a predominant carrier of curcumin, to launch products with superior anti-inflammatory properties.

While Indian brands have always used curcumin as a product differentiator, several international brands have also jumped on the bandwagon of using this ingredient to fulfil the promise of radiance that remains synonymous with skincare products. Brands such as Kiehl's Since 1851, has been an early adopter of turmeric with its products. Its Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance masque specially formulated to channelize the excellent properties of curcumin for skincare.

Curcumin Market Wins Millennials Over with Turmeric Latte

Entry has turmeric-flavoured beverages has been a turning point in the café culture across the globe. Packaged in glitz and marketed with glamour, turmeric lattes have captivated the Millennial attention with their unwavering claims about health benefits. Popular in the Indian context, the introduction of turmeric lattes across international coffee shop chains such as Starbucks has added to the market's revenue.

Popularly known as 'golden milk", the western culture has quickly adapted to this natural ingredient that not only lends flavour but also an attractive colour. In addition to lattes, turmeric tea is also expected to make a sizeable contribution to the soaring curcumin consumption in the near future.

India Remains Unparalleled Leader in Global Curcumin Market

India is the biggest producer of turmeric, contributing to more than 70% of the global production. This phenomenal share is attributable to the country's climate and demand as turmeric remains a non-negotiable ingredient in most food preparations. Analysts anticipate the demand for turmeric will continue to see an exponential rise in India, making Asia Pacific market an obvious leader as its application scope widens with the growing cosmetics industry.

All throughout 2021 to 2025, Europe is also expected to show a keen interest in curcumin. The shift towards eating a cleaner diet is expected to bode well for the European curcumin market. Additionally, higher expenditure on food ingredients that are truly known to build immune systems, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to spur demand in the regional market.

Introduction of OTC Supplements Gives Impetus to Curcumin Sales

Some of the key players operating in the global curcumin market are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthite Industries Ltd, Akay Group, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, SV Agro Food, Rosun Groups, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, and Konark Herbals.

Companies are focussing on launching curcumin supplements that have over-the-counter status. This has led to improved access to the ingredient, attracting customers who seek cosmeceutical solutions and dietary supplements.

For instance, Fine Hygienic Holding has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Motiva Immuno and Neuro Boosters, which are made with bioavailability technology to ensure absorption of nutrients in the bloodstream.

