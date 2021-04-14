DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.6151 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34904 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 99108 EQS News ID: 1184793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 14, 2021