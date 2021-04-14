DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/04/2021) of GBP62.05m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/04/2021) of GBP45.54m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 218.44p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 218.44p revenue* Ordinary share price 221.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 1.40% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.80p 114 ZDP share price 114.00p Premium to NAV 0.17% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 13/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 99119 EQS News ID: 1184805 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

