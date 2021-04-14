Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Playfair (TSXV: PLY) (FSE: P1J1) (OTC: PLYFF) is planning a core drilling program on its large (201 square kilometers) 100% owned RKV Copper Project in South Central Norway. Playfair has delineated seven drill targets and has filed Drill Notifications with the Norwegian Directorate of Mining (six are approved to date).

The seven drill targets are shown on the attached map and were previously described: Storboren (November 07, 2019 and December 05, 2019 News Releases), Sæterfjellet, (January 06, 2021 News Release), Kletten North and Kletten South (January 28, 2021 News Release), Røstvangen Northeast and Røstvangen Southwest (February 17, 2021 News Release) and Rødalen (March 11, 2021 News Release).





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7302/80248_06a228b4a4d9bb5d_002full.jpg

The drill targets are MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) copper anomalies discovered by sampling target areas generated by Windfall Geotek's proprietary Computer Aided Resources Detection System (CARDS).

All seven drill targets show compelling coherent MMI Cu anomalies with multiple MMI Cu values greater than 6,000 ppb. The highest value recorded was 53,300 ppb MMI Cu. A short MMI Report by SGS states that values greater than 6,000 ppb MMI Cu "are likely to be associated with weathering copper sulphides."

A presentation on the drilling plans can be found at the following direct link: RKV Drill Plans or on Playfair's website.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Davison, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The road to a cleaner environment includes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles need copper, nickel, and cobalt. There is no green future without minerals.

For further information visit our website at www.playfairmining.com or contact:

Donald G. Moore

CEO and Director

Phone: 604-377-9220

Email: dmoore@wascomgt.com

D. Neil Briggs

Director

Phone: 604-562-2578

Email: nbriggs@wascomgt.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This Playfair Mining Ltd News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to Playfair which are based on the beliefs of Playfair management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Playfair management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein.

