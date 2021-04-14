

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Health Group, part of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), has acquired Archbow Consulting. Archbow helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies design, build, and optimize market access operations, product distribution, and patient access hubs.



Ed Wise, CEO, Omnicom Health Group, said: 'Archbow's market access operations expertise strongly complements our current value and access capabilities. I want to welcome their entire team to our group.'



Omnicom Health Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., and a global group of marketing services companies with over 200 companies.



