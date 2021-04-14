MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Reports Skyrocketed Conversion Rates for Health Karma Social Media Campaigns

Conversion rates more than double industry standards.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, was pleased to announce today that the Health Karma direct-to-consumer social media campaigns are consistently reporting over 20% conversion rates.

Health Karma launched campaigns in Facebook and Google in early February as part of its direct-to-consumer marketing strategy. The average conversion rate for Facebook ads across all industries is 9.21% with healthcare reporting 11%. For the past two weeks the Health Karma Facebook campaign has yielded conversion rates of 27.06% and 23.30% respectively. Likewise, the Health Karma Google campaign has also posted successful metrics with a 31.14% conversion rate.

The company attributes the success of the marketing campaigns to the demand for affordable healthcare solutions in the market, the strength of the Health Karma product offering in delivering and simplifying the healthcare experience, and key guidance from its board of advisors on understanding consumer healthcare behavior.

The company's board of advisors is made up of healthcare professionals with decades of experience across multiple sectors including healthcare delivery, health insurance, pharma, and clinical to name a few. Advisor Ellis A. Ellis stated "Healthcare is complicated. Players have made it so convoluted and difficult to understand. We have taken our eye off the end user while costs continue to soar. When I first heard about MediXall I saw it as a company that was reimagining how we are going to deliver healthcare. With the addition of Health Karma and virtual primary care it provides the market with a solution to simplify the healthcare experience and stretch the healthcare dollar. It puts the focus back on the end user where it belongs." Mr. Ellis's background spans from clinical to healthcare policy work with a concentration on medicinal side effects. He has spent his career focused on consumer healthcare advocacy.

