PB Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (the "Company"), the holding company for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $2,150,425 compared to $1,515,938 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 41.85%.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $617.6 million compared to $531.5 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of 16.20%. Total deposits were $484.5 million and gross loans were $495.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to total deposits of $397.6 million and gross loans of $419.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020, increases of 21.86% and 18.19% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report the largest quarterly earnings in our history. Continued growth in loans and deposits along with a focus on expense management has allowed us to provide consistent financial results for our shareholders. We have also been very active in assisting businesses in our communities with the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including working through the forgiveness process for round one PPP loans and originating round two PPP loans."

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Bank had basic earnings of $0.98 per share compared to $0.69 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 42.03%. As of March 31, 2021, book value per common share was $27.06 compared to $25.00 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 8.24%. On February 25, 2021, the Company paid its first quarter dividend of $0.23 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 37th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

PB Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations



Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, In Thousands 2021 2020 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 11,856 $ 6,939 Interest-earning deposits with banks 42,780 56,301 Investment securities 41,487 32,551 Loans, gross 495,879 464,220 Allowance for loan losses (4,949 ) (4,592 ) Other assets 30,539 31,140

Total assets $ 617,592 $ 586,559 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 484,510 $ 456,413 Borrowed funds 70,366 68,431 Other liabilities 3,445 3,614 Shareholders' Equity 59,271 58,101 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 617,592 $ 586,559 Book value per share $ 27.06 $ 26.60

Statements of Operations For the three months ended In Thousands March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 6,349 $ 5,966 Interest expense 1,360 1,649 Net interest income 4,989 4,317 Provision for loan losses 356 475 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,633 3,842 Non interest income 339 209 Non interest expense 2,196 2,091 Income before income taxes 2,776 1,960 Income tax expense 626 444 Net income $ 2,150 $ 1,516 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.98 $ 0.69 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.67 * Derived from audited financial statements

