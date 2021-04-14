Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021. For additional information, please read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Annual Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

January 31, 2021 2020 Change For the Fiscal Years Ended: Revenues 392,206 238,997 153,209 Gross profit (loss) 62,067 (6,820 68,887 Gross margin 15.8 (2.9 18.7 Net income (loss) attributable to the stockholders of the Company 23,851 (42,689 66,540 Diluted per share 1.51 (2.73 4.24 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 29,544 (45,093 74,637 Diluted per share 1.87 (2.89 4.76 Cash dividends per share 3.00 1.00 2.00 January 31, As of: 2021 2020 Change Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 456,726 327,862 128,864 Net liquidity (1) 270,133 277,721 (7,588 RUPO (2) 552,531 781,400 (228,869

(1) Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities. (2) The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations ("RUPO") represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.

"It was a tremendous Fiscal 2021 for Argan operationally and financially compared to last year," Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. "The $75 million EBITDA turnaround during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to our conservative approach and dedicated employees. While promoting safety, all of our business segments improved profitability as a percent of revenues and decreased their operating costs, translating to an improved bottom line. With the successes of the just concluded fiscal year and other prior years as well, we were pleased to return almost $50 million in value back to our shareholders by paying $3.00 per share in dividends during the course of the year."

Summarizing the results for the year, he continued, "Gemma Power Systems continues to drive our business with increased execution on the Guernsey Power Station project which is the largest in our history. APC reduced its loss on a major project in the UK and is working hard to help its customer successfully complete the project. Additionally, all of our subsidiaries have generally increased the number of revenue opportunities.

"As I have noted before, while certain EPC project development timelines have proven to be longer than originally anticipated and it is possible that some of these projects ultimately will not be built, we have multiple signed EPC contracts for power plant projects totaling several billion dollars in work for us. Even though many factors are out of our control, we are optimistic that we will receive the construction go ahead on several of these projects and others in this new year. We are negotiating exclusively with the owners of several significant renewable power projects for which we expect to begin EPC services contract activities during the year. These additions should grow our renewable power sector business as complementary to our core gas-fired power plant business," he concluded.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results:

Consolidated revenues for the year ended January 31, 2021 ("Fiscal 2021") were $392.2 million, which represented an increase of $153.2 million, or 64.1%, from consolidated revenues of $239.0 million reported for the year ended January 31, 2020 ("Fiscal 2020"). The increase was primarily due to increasing revenues at Gemma Power Systems ("GPS") associated with the construction of the Guernsey Power Station, which did not commence until the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. While we were able to increase profitability as a percent of revenues at all of our non-GPS subsidiaries, we did experience an overall decrease in revenues for the year at each of them compared to the prior year. We believe that all of our businesses were adversely impacted, to some degree, by continuing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. These difficulties include, among others, delayed project awards and starts, restrictive and reduced work environments, additional health and safety costs, and compliance with various government lockdowns and other requirements.

Consolidated gross profit for Fiscal 2021 was $62.1 million, or 15.8% of the corresponding consolidated revenues, which reflected the favorable impacts of the higher consolidated revenues. This contrasts significantly to the consolidated gross loss for Fiscal 2020 in the amount of $6.8 million, which was driven by the subcontract loss incurred by Atlantic Projects Company in the reported amount of $33.6 million, related to the TeesREP project.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 11.5%, to $39.0 million for Fiscal 2021 from an amount of $44.1 million for the prior year. In addition, during Fiscal 2020, we recorded an impairment loss related to the goodwill of two of our subsidiaries in the aggregate amount of $4.9 million. Offsetting some of these cost savings, due significantly to the extremely low rates of return on amounts invested in cash equivalents and short-term investments during Fiscal 2021, other income declined to $1.9 million from $8.1 million for Fiscal 2020 despite the increase in the amount of invested funds between years.

Due primarily to the consolidated pre-tax book income reported for Fiscal 2021 in the amount of $24.9 million, we reported income tax expense in the amount of $1.1 million for the year, which amount is net of a $4.4 million net operating loss carryback benefit, substantially all of which was recorded in the first quarter of Fiscal 2021. The consolidated income tax benefit of $7.1 million for Fiscal 2020 related substantially to the loss before income taxes incurred during the year.

For Fiscal 2021, our improved overall operating performance resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $23.9 million, or $1.51 per diluted share. Last year, we reported a net loss attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $42.7 million, or $2.73 per dilutive share. In December 2020, the Company paid its fourth regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for Fiscal 2021, and a special cash dividend payment of $1.00 per share of common stock.

As of January 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $457 million and net liquidity was $269 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The Company's consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $0.6 billion as of January 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Revenues increased 72% to $117.2 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, compared to $68.0 million for the fourth quarter last year, as we experienced increased business activity at all of our subsidiaries which reflected increased project work as the COVID-19 impacts begin to abate and the increasing activities on the Guernsey Power Station project. Gross profits increased 319% to $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 from $5.2 million for last fourth quarter, generally reflecting the reasons discussed in the full year results above.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 17.4%, to $10.2 million for the current quarter from an amount of $12.4 million included in the results for the prior year quarter which also included a goodwill impairment loss of $2.8 million. Due to our profitable fourth quarter for Fiscal 2021, we recorded income tax expense in the amount of $2.5 million.

As a result, net income attributable to our stockholders for the three months ended January 31, 2021 increased to $9.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $7.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for last year's fourth quarter.

Quarterly Dividend:

On Monday, April 12, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2021.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains, and the Company's success in minimizing the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's businesses. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the number of factors described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES 117,235 67,988 392,206 238,997 Cost of revenues 95,150 62,739 330,139 245,817 GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 22,085 5,249 62,067 (6,820 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,214 12,364 39,041 44,125 Impairment losses 2,823 4,895 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 11,871 (9,938 23,026 (55,840 Other income, net 145 603 1,859 8,075 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 12,016 (9,335 24,885 (47,765 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,465 2,117 (1,074 7,053 NET INCOME (LOSS) 9,551 (7,218 23,811 (40,712 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (30 (40 1,977 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 9,551 (7,188 23,851 (42,689 Foreign currency translation adjustments 685 55 35 (770 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 10,236 (7,133 23,886 (43,459 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 0.61 (0.46 1.52 (2.73 Diluted 0.60 (0.46 1.51 (2.73 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,697 15,634 15,668 15,621 Diluted 15,880 15,634 15,825 15,621 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 1.25 0.25 3.00 1.00

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) January 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 366,671 167,363 Short-term investments 90,055 160,499 Accounts receivable, net 28,713 37,192 Contract assets 26,635 33,379 Other current assets 34,146 23,322 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 546,220 421,755 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,361 22,539 Goodwill 27,943 27,943 Other purchased intangible assets, net 4,097 5,001 Deferred taxes 249 7,894 Right-of-use and other assets 3,760 2,408 TOTAL ASSETS 602,630 487,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 53,295 35,442 Accrued expenses 50,750 35,907 Contract liabilities 172,042 72,685 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 276,087 144,034 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,135 2,476 TOTAL LIABILITIES 280,222 146,510 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,706,202 and 15,638,202 shares issued at January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 15,702,969 and 15,634,969 shares outstanding at January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 2,356 2,346 Additional paid-in capital 153,282 148,713 Retained earnings 166,110 189,306 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,081 (1,116 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 320,667 339,249 Non-controlling interests 1,741 1,781 TOTAL EQUITY 322,408 341,030 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 602,630 487,540

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations to EBITDA (In thousands)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss), as reported 9,551 (7,218 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,465 (2,117 Depreciation 917 903 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 227 272 EBITDA 13,160 (8,160 EBITDA of non-controlling interests 30 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 13,160 (8,130 Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss), as reported 23,811 (40,712 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,074 (7,053 Depreciation 3,715 3,513 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 904 1,136 EBITDA 29,504 (43,116 EBITDA of non-controlling interests 40 (1,977 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 29,544 (45,093

