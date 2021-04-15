Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Vinergy Capital Inc. (CSE: VIN) (OTCQB: VNNYF) (FSE: 1V70) (the "Company" or "Vinergy") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of April 9, 2021, that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") by the issuance of 10,305,667 Units at $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,545,850.05 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company ("a "Share") and one-half of one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.25 on or before April 14, 2023 subject to the right of the company to accelerate the expiry in the event that the closing price of the Shares is at or exceeds $0.50 for a period of ten consecutive trading days.

The Company has paid eligible finders cash commission in the total amount of $31,848, being up to 6% of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of Units to purchasers introduced by the finders.

The Company has also issued non-transferrable common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to the finders for the purchase of up to a total of 262,320 Shares, being up to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.15 on or before October 14, 2021 and at a price of $0.20 thereafter until April 14, 2022.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day ending on August 15, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to continue the Company's capital investment program and for general working capital.

