D-Link's New Vigilance Series Solutions Boast Reliable, High-Resolution Business Surveillance

New network video recorder and six surveillance cameras ensure high-quality footage that can be relied on day and night

TAIPEI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today released their new lineup of Vigilance Solutions including a network video recorder and six outdoor surveillance cameras. Providing advanced features such as high-resolution video, storage efficiency, high flexibility, and simple management, these solutions are suitable for enterprises of all sizes and every business vertical.

D-Link's JustConnect H.265 PoE Network Video Recorder (DNR-4020-16P) delivers powerful, professional-grade surveillance with 16 PoE ports, a 120W power budget, and a Gigabit Ethernet port to ensure sufficient bandwidth and reliability. Users can simultaneously stream from 16 channels in real time, as well as record and play back footage anytime, anywhere. With support for ultra-high-definition 4K, the DNR-4020-16P ensures viewing experiences of the highest quality. The DNR-4020-16P also features H.265 (High Efficiency Video Coding) for improved efficiency, saving up to 50% more storage compared to previous standards. As businesses have increasing demands for more cameras and higher-quality footage, storage can be expanded up to 16 TB with its two 3.5" SATA ports. The JustConnect+ mobile app allows for on-the-go viewing and management. This network recorder is also ONVIF compliant to support D-Link cameras and rack mountable for easy installation anywhere.

Featuring a 2, 4, or 8-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor, each vigilance series camera delivers superior quality video and is IP66 weather resistant to sustain any outdoor environment. Wide Dynamic Range ensures that imaging is clear in high contrast lighting conditions, and 3D Noise Reduction allows the camera to capture clearer videos in poor lighting conditions. With a 30M IR illuminator, the camera can see in complete darkness at night time. Additionally, Corridor Mode provides vertically oriented streaming for maximized field of view when users need to monitor areas such as hallways, staircases, tunnels, etc. Users can also block out sensitive areas with the Privacy Mask feature. All cameras support H.264 video compression, as well as H.265 HEVC for optimized bandwidth efficiency. Motion Detection helps to save bandwidth and makes it easier for users to review footage. These vigilance cameras are also PoE capable for flexible, simple installation, and management is effortless with the D-ViewCam Video Management Software.

Vigilance Series Surveillance Cameras

DCS-4712E Vigilance 2 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Bullet Camera

1/2.8" 2-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

Max resolution of up to 1920 x 1080

High quality fixed 2.8 mm lens

DCS-4714E Vigilance 4 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Bullet Camera

1/2.8" 4-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

Max resolution of up to 2592 x 1520

High quality fixed 2.8 mm lens

DCS-4718E Vigilance 8 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Bullet Camera

1/2.5" 8-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

Max resolution of up to 3840 x 2160

Motorized varifocal lens

DCS-4612EK Vigilance 2 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Camera

1/2.8" 2-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

Max resolution of up to 1920 x 1080

High quality fixed 2.8 mm lens

Vandal-resistant design with IK10 rating

DCS-4614EK Vigilance 4 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Camera

1/2.8" 4-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

Max resolution of up to 2592 x 1520

High quality fixed 2.8 mm lens

Vandal-resistant design with IK10 rating

DCS-4618EK Vigilance 8 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Camera

1/2.5" 8-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

Max resolution of up to 3840 x 2160

Motorized varifocal lens

Vandal-resistant design with IK10 rating

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.dlink.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1483499/D_link_KV.jpg