Meikles Ld - Dividend Declaration

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dividend declaration

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors declared a second Interim Dividend Number 84 of ZWL 42.5 cents per share payable out of the profits for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about 11 May 2021. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments. The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows: -

Dividend announcement 15 April 2021 Last date to trade cum dividend 27 April 2021 Ex-dividend date 28 April 2021 Last record date 30 April 2021 Payment date 11 May 2021

Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare Zimbabwe

PMberikwazvi@zb.co.zw

RMutakwa@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board

T. Mpofu

Company Secretary

15 April 2021