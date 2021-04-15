Meikles Ld - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 13
MEIKLES LIMITED
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Dividend declaration
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors declared a second Interim Dividend Number 84 of ZWL 42.5 cents per share payable out of the profits for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about 11 May 2021. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments. The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows: -
|Dividend announcement
|15 April 2021
|Last date to trade cum dividend
|27 April 2021
|Ex-dividend date
|28 April 2021
|Last record date
|30 April 2021
|Payment date
|11 May 2021
Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:
ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare Zimbabwe
PMberikwazvi@zb.co.zw
RMutakwa@zb.co.zw
By Order of the Board
T. Mpofu
Company Secretary
15 April 2021