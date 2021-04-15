Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Das sind gewaltige Neuigkeiten! Die Lizenz zum Millionen scheffeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 08:04
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meikles Ld - Dividend Declaration

Meikles Ld - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 13

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dividend declaration

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors declared a second Interim Dividend Number 84 of ZWL 42.5 cents per share payable out of the profits for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about 11 May 2021. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments. The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows: -

Dividend announcement15 April 2021
Last date to trade cum dividend27 April 2021
Ex-dividend date28 April 2021
Last record date30 April 2021
Payment date11 May 2021

Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare Zimbabwe

PMberikwazvi@zb.co.zw

RMutakwa@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board

T. Mpofu

Company Secretary

15 April 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.