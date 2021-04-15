Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 08:04
44 Leser
Meikles Ld - Notice to Shareholders re Tanganda Unbundling

PR Newswire

London, April 14

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of the Company wish to advise shareholders and members of the investing public that the Board is engaged in discussions and is considering various proposals which, if implemented, may have a material impact on the value of the Company's shares.

In this regard the Directors have determined to unbundle from the Company and separately list on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange the Company's agricultural processing business, Tanganda Tea Company Limited.

To this end the Company has engaged professional advisors. Shareholder approvals will be sought in due course, with these processes running alongside normal year end procedures.

Shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution and consult their professional advisors before dealing in the Company's shares until the full details of the transaction(s) are announced or upon withdrawal of this cautionary.

By Order of the Board

T. Mpofu

Company Secretary

15 April 2021

