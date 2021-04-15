

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases Germany's final CPI and HICP data for March. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation advanced to 1.7 percent from 1.3 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 130.42 against the yen, 1.1975 against the greenback, 0.8693 against the pound and 1.1058 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de