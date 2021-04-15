Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 08:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alzinova publishes the Annual Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Alzinova AB (publ) hereby present the Annual Report of the financial year 2020.

The Annual Report, which is attached in the press release, can also be downloaded from the company's Swedish website, www.alzinova.com/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact:
Kristina Torfgård, CEO
tel: +46 708 46 79 75
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@alzinova.com

Håkan Skogström, CFO
tel: +46 705 85 08 59
E-mail: hakan.skogstrom@alzinova.com

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharma company specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease targeting neurotoxic amyloid-ß oligomers. The lead candidate, ALZ-101, is in late preclinical development as a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer's. Alzinova's proprietary AßCC peptide technology enables the development of disease-modifying therapies that target the toxic amyloid-ß oligomers involved in the onset and progression of the disease with high precision. Alzheimer's is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases globally, with of the order of 40 million people afflicted today. In addition, the antibody ALZ-201, in early preclinical development, was generated with the AßCC peptide technology and the ambition is to expand the pipeline further. The company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Corpura info@corpura.se +46 768-532 822. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alzinova/r/alzinova-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2021,c3325512

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13200/3325512/1401407.pdf

Release

