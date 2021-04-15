Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 
PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 09:04
Ubitus is the partner of Vodafone Italy's launch of GameNow(R), the cloud gaming service

TOKYO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is the partner of Vodafone Italy in the launch of GameNow, on 14th April. Thanks to GameNow, Vodafone Italy mobile subscribers can now easily enjoy a wide variety of high-quality games.

Ubitus Logo

Once registered, Vodafone GameNow subscribers can play these games on their preferred devices, including Android phones, iOS phones and PC, everywhere on Vodafone mobile network. Players can choose the device that is most suitable and comfortable to them according to the surrounding, be it a mobile phone on the road or a PC on a desk connected to the Vodafone mobile network. Furthermore, players don't need to upgrade their devices to enjoy AAA titles that are on offer. With more than 90 game titles and new titles onboarding periodically, the subscription fee is EUR9.99 per month, after a free-one month trial period. Understanding the importance of localization, Ubitus works closely with Vodafone to select game titles that can resonate with local players, including games in Italian and games by Italian developers.

"We believe cloud game is the future trend; and there is no better place to launch our cloud games service than in Italy, which is often the pioneering country in many industries. We are confident Vodafone Italy will continue to be a trend setter in the cloud game space," Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)
+886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321958/Ubitus_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
