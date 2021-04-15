Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Records 105 Percent Year-On-Year Revenue Growth in Q1 and Predicts 80 Percent Annual Earnings Uptick in 2021

Headcount Increased by 30 Percent with 35 New Hires in Q1 To Meet Increased Client Demand and Expansion into The Americas and Russia

MADRID, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European B2B sales and marketing agency, BNZSA, saw a 105 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 2021, and added 35 new members to its multinational team. Following 40 percent annual revenue growth in 2020, BNZSA conservatively forecasts 80 percent growth in 2021.

Key Q1 milestones included the expansion of operations into the Americas and Russia delivering client campaigns in native languages in Canada, USA, Mexico and Brazil, as well as laying the foundation to deliver programmes in Russia and the Balkans. Additionally, BNZSA launched its Intent Activation Engine in March to provide clients with the 'best leads money can buy'.

BNZSA specialises in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 250 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads to many of the world's leading technology brands deploying campaigns globally in 16 native languages. BNZSA has more than 100 clients, which include many of the leading global IT vendors.

"Against the odds, Q1 was another record period for us as we delivered a remarkable business performance," said Brahim Samhoud, BNZSA's CEO. "It's testament to both the quality and dedication of our teams who are committed to going the extra mile to deliver exceptional client service, and a unique business model that enables us to succeed in even the most challenging business environment. I'm incredibly proud that our teams have performed with such focus and resilience - especially as we continue to operate with the majority of members working remotely."

Continued business performance has created the solid foundation for BNZSA to provide clients with full end-to-end strategic campaign delivery. Key investments to underpin BNZSA's aggressive targets for 2021 are in IT and infrastructure, proprietary software development - particularly in CRM, NLP, ML and AI - as well as formal and informal staff training. Also establishing a mature marketing, digital, design and communications function, as well as building-out the data and production capabilities further strengthen BNZSA's ability to realise its vision for success in 2021.

"What makes BNZSA such a powerful and effective client partner is the combination of a deep tech infrastructure coupled with our agents who are all native language speakers and can deliver programmes in 16 languages globally," Brahim added. "I like to explain BNZSA simply as 'Lead Generation Powered by People'. Our teams are able to physically qualify and route leads within hours of the lead being generated.

"Our commitment to offering native speakers for the countries where campaigns are targeted, and to delivering industry standard compliance means that we exceed GDPR obligations whilst consistently delivering outstanding results for our clients."

BNZSA in Numbers

In its seven years of operation, BNZSA has executed more than 650 client campaigns

BNZSA delivers $1.2 billion in client revenue pipelines annually

in client revenue pipelines annually In 2020, BNZSA generated 49,000 leads for clients

BNZSA delivers a 70 percent lead conversion rate via its unique 'warm hand-over' process

In 2019 and 2020, BNZSA researched 2 million contacts

In 2020 BNZSA's agents made 1.5 million calls

BNZSA agents spent 25,000 hours making calls in 2020

BNZSA maintains a 95 percent client retention rate

About BNZSA

BNZSA is a leading European marketing agency specialising in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 200 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads. It was established in 2013 and has grown rapidly over seven years. BNZSA is privately-owned, has never relied on third-party funding, and has been profitable since day one. Based in Madrid, Spain, and with offices in the UK and France, BNZSA delivers the highest quality leads to many of the world's leading technology brands. It invests heavily in its agents who are all native language speakers and can deliver client campaigns in 16 languages globally. In addition to the uniquely human and personal dimension of the company, BNZSA is a leader in the application of technology to underpin its value proposition. For instance, it built its own bespoke CRM platform, and is a pioneer in the use of AI, NLP and ML technologies to deliver deep insights and bigger opportunities. For more information go to: https://bnzsa.com

