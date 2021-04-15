Spanish manufacturer Aurinka has tested the degradation rate of its 20.76%-efficient solar cells made of 100% upgraded metallurgical grade (UMG) silicon and has found it shows the same values as conventional polysilicon. The company is currently building a UMG factory in northern Spain.Scientists in Spain claim to have demonstrated that solar cells fabricated with upgraded metallurgical grade silicon (UMG-Si), a type of solar grade silicon produced by a directional solidification process, show the same degradation rate as conventional solar grade polysilicon. The research group includes Eduardo ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...