DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 241.6897 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13379493 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 99161 EQS News ID: 1184982 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 15, 2021