Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.6428 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 687200 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 99228 EQS News ID: 1185049 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

