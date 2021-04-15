DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.0651 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10422220 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 99260 EQS News ID: 1185081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

