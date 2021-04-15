Anzeige
WKN: LYX00F ISIN: LU1829221024 Ticker-Symbol: LYMS 
Tradegate
15.04.21
11:03 Uhr
45,910 Euro
+0,275
+0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) 
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.6517 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21696206 
CODE: NASL LN 
ISIN: LU1829221024 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1829221024 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NASL LN 
Sequence No.:  99272 
EQS News ID:  1185093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

