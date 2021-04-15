DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.2304 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51465903 CODE: CRBU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBU LN Sequence No.: 99266 EQS News ID: 1185087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

