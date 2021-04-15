DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 227.7035 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6994102 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 99185 EQS News ID: 1185006 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

