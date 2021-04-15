Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021

Dow Jones News
15.04.2021 | 09:55
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) 
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 171.8728 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 234948 
CODE: MSEU LN 
ISIN: FR0012399806 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0012399806 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MSEU LN 
Sequence No.:  99176 
EQS News ID:  1184997 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
