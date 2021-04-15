The 200 MW solar park will be built in Sherabad, in southeastern Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region.Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has published a list of the five bidders that were admitted to the final phase of the tender launched in February for a 200 MW solar project in Sherabad, in the southeastern region of Surkhandarya. In December, the ministry said it had pre-qualified 11 bidders for the procurement exercise's final phase. The final-phase list comprises Chinese solar developer Jinko Power; UAE-based Masdar; Saudi Arabian utility ACWA Power; Chinese module manufacturer Risen; and France's ...

