

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday that Amazon Web Services or AWS is teaming with FORMULA 1 or F1 (FWONA, FWONK) to introduce six new F1 Insights powered by AWS that will roll out through the 2021 racing season. The new F1 Insights powered by AWS will help fans to understand and make sense of split-second decisions on the track.



The company noted that F1 Insights powered by AWS are real-time racing statistics, displayed as on-screen graphics, that transform the fan experience before, during, and after each race. It provides the data and analysis fans need to interpret driver and team race strategy and performance.



More than 300 sensors on each race car generate over 1.1 million data points per second that F1 transmits from the cars to the pit and onto AWS for processing. F1 relies on the breadth and depth of AWS services to stream and analyze that flood of data as it's generated. It will then be presented in a meaningful way for TV and online viewers around the world through the F1 Insights.



The first new stat, Braking Performance, will debut at the GRAND PRIX in Italy, April 16-18. The new set of statistics for 2021 will use a range of AWS technologies, including machine learning.



To create the new insights, F1 uses historical race data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service or Amazon S3 and combines it with live data streamed from F1 race cars and trackside sensors to AWS through Amazon Kinesis, a service for real-time data collection, processing, and analysis.



