Johan Made appointed Chief Commercial Officer at IFS

IFS bolsters Executive Leadership Team to continue growth momentum

LONDON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS today announces the appointment of Johan Made as Chief Commercial Officer. In the newly created role, Made will be responsible for driving IFS's growth strategy through inorganic investments and development initiatives, including mergers & acquisitions. The appointment is a further signal of IFS's ambition to extend its leadership as the technology platform of choice for companies who want to create and deliver amazing moments of service for their customers. Michael Ouissi, IFS's Chief Customer Officer will continue to focus on driving growth organically.

Made will join the IFS Executive Leadership Team at an important time of IFS's growth journey. With the recent launch of IFS Cloud, IFS is well positioned to help more customers realize value faster and drive the cost of ownership down. The powerful technology is not only a new proposition for customers, but IFS Cloud is also changing how IFS operates, with twice yearly updates that will keep customers evergreen, a Voice of the Customer program that sets a new industry benchmark, and rapid innovation-to-impact capabilities. Together with his team, Made will help drive growth opportunities for customers and accelerate IFS's own growth journey.

Commenting on the appointment, Darren Roos, CEO at IFS, said: "Johan is a passionate leader who is known for helping people and companies achieve their best. We have worked together before, so I have seen him in action. Johan will be a great addition to my Executive Leadership Team, and I'm looking forward to seeing his contribution help us build on the momentum we have achieved in the market, as well as further improve our commercial strategies and capabilities".

Johan Made, Chief Commercial Officer at IFS, added: "IFS has been on my radar for many years. However most recently I have seen the company transform into the most agile and customer-committed vendor in the industry - clearly this was something that was attractive to me. There is a lot of opportunity for further growth and I believe IFS has the right people, technology, and partners to move faster and add more value to its customers than any of its peers. These are the ingredients that enable IFS itself to deliver amazing moments of service to its own customers." He continued: "With the continued support from EQT and TA, I am looking forward to putting in motion new strategic initiatives that will achieve strong value for our customers, partners and employees."

Chairperson of IFS, Jonas Persson, said: "Adding the industry's best talent is hugely important for any growth business like IFS. Having achieved 26% YoY growth in software revenue in 2020, it makes perfect sense to have Johan join us. He has a stellar track record, really understands the market, and is hugely passionate in the way he leads."

Made joins IFS from Infor where he was EVP for North, West & East Europe. Prior to Infor, Made was Managing Director for SAP in Sweden, and has also held senior leadership roles at Oracle, Hyperion and IBM.

Find out more about IFS's leadership team here.

CONTACT:

Natalie Sutton

IFS Head of External Communications

Phone: +44 (0)1784 278222

press@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/johan-made-appointed-chief-commercial-officer-at-ifs,c3324615

The following files are available for download: