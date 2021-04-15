Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021

PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 10:52
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2021

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 22 April.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 22 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 856642651 PIN: 15837443#

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0C122219-64A5-45D3-B53D-07FC1A541687

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com

Additional information is provided by:
Magnus Carlsson
EVP Finance/CFO
+46 40 106200
E-Mail: magnus.carlsson@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---31-march-202,c3325946

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3325946/1401937.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2021

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/cision,c2900054

CISION

© 2021 PR Newswire
