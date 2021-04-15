

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.33 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $0.99 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $5.48 billion from $5.61 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q1): $5.48 Bln vs. $5.61 Bln last year.



