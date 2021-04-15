Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Result of GM

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company")

Results of First General Meeting

15 April 2021

In connection with the proposals for a combination of the assets of the Company with Invesco Select Trust plc ("IST") by means of a reconstruction and winding up of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986, the Board is pleased to announce that the special resolutions, which were put forward at the First General Meeting held today and voted on a poll, have been approved by Shareholders.

Resolution number Votes For % Votes Against % ISC Votes Withheld To approve the reclassification of the shares in the capital of the Company as shares with "A" rights and shares with "B" rights and to approve changes required to the Company's articles of association 13,364,136 99.7 40,504 0.3 58,352,966 66,756 2. To approve the scheme of reconstruction and winding up of the Company subject to certain conditions being satisfied 13,364,136 99.7 40,504 0.3 58,352,966 66,756

The full text of the special resolutions can be found in the notice of First General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 30 March 2021 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-income-growth-trust-plc.html.

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 3753 1000

Angus Pottinger

Will Ellis

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135