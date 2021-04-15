

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.71 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $14.82 billion from $13.88 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $14.82 Bln vs. $13.88 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

