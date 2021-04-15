Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
WKN: A12BHU ISIN: NL0010872420 
15.04.21
Dow Jones News
15.04.2021 | 13:01
Press Release: Affimed Reports 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Progress

Press Release: Affimed Reports 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Progress 

-- AFM13 monotherapy: Reported positive data from the preplanned interim 
   analysis for the registration-directed trial in PTCL 
 
  -- AFM13 combination with NK cells: Announced 100% objective response rate 
   in four response evaluable patients, including 2 complete responses 
 
  -- AFM24 monotherapy: AFM24 (phase 1/2a study) completed cohort 4 and is 
   enrolling and treating patients in cohort 5; expansion cohorts expected 
   to start in the second half of 2021 
 
  -- AFM24 combination with NK cells: IND application cleared by the FDA for 
   the combination of AFM24 with NKGen Biotech's SNK-01 NK autologous cell 
   therapy 
 
  -- AFM24 combination with anti PD-L1 antibody: Established a collaboration 
   with Roche to clinically explore the combination of AFM24 with 
   atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R)) 
 
  -- Made continued progress in advancing and forming partnerships with 
   Genentech and Roivant, which triggered payments to Affimed 
 
  -- Pro forma cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were 
   approximately EUR244.5 million (inclusive of Q1 equity offering and loan 
   proceeds) with anticipated cash runway into the second half of 2023 
 
  -- Conference call and webcast scheduled for April 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT 
 
 
  Heidelberg, Germany, April 15, 2021 -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a 
clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back 
their innate ability to fight cancer, today reported financial results 
for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on clinical 
and corporate progress. 
 
  "2020 was an important year for Affimed. We continued to build on the 
strong foundation of our scientific discoveries and made significant 
progress across all our programs. We broadened our clinical pipeline, 
added new collaborations, built a strong balance sheet, appointed key 
senior management executives and ensured that our programs stayed on 
track through the global pandemic," said Dr. Adi Hoess, CEO of Affimed. 
"We entered 2021 with strong momentum, and the recently announced 
positive outcome of our interim futility analysis for our registration 
directed study of AFM13 as monotherapy in PTCL patients, and initial 
data from the trial investigating AFM13 pre-complexed natural killer 
cells in Hodgkin lymphoma patients provide further validation for our 
three-pronged development strategy. As we look ahead into 2021, we 
anticipate numerous additional updates as we advance our programs." 
 
  Clinical Stage Program Updates 
 
  Three-pronged Development Strategy 
 
  Based on preclinical and clinical data, Affimed is pursuing development 
of its innate cell engagers (ICE(R)) as monotherapy, and in combination 
with adoptive NK cell transfer and PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors. 
 
  AFM13 (CD30/CD16A) 
 
 
  -- In March 2021, Affimed reported positive results from the preplanned 
   interim futility analysis for AFM13-202, its phase 2 
   registration-directed study of AFM13 (CD16A/CD30) as monotherapy in 
   patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive peripheral T-cell 
   lymphoma (PTCL).  The futility analysis demonstrated that the response 
   rate in Cohort A achieved the predefined threshold for continuation of 
   the study. The response rate in Cohort B was sufficiently comparable to 
   allow merging of both cohorts into a single cohort for all patients with 
   CD30 >1%, per the study protocol. Evidence of anti-tumor response was 
   observed in both cohorts with complete and partial responses. The trial 
   will continue by combining the high- and low-CD30 expressing cohorts into 
   one. 
 
  -- In April 2021, Affimed reported positive initial clinical data from the 
   investigator sponsored trial (IST) at The University of Texas MD Anderson 
   Cancer Center evaluating increasing doses of cord-blood derived NK cells 
   pre-complexed with AFM13 (CD16A/CD30) followed by three weekly infusions 
   of AFM13 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30 
   positive lymphomas. As of March 31, 2021, all four response evaluable 
   patients, including three patients in cohort 1 (1x106 AFM13-cbNK/kg) and 
   one patient in cohort 2 (1x107 AFM13-cbNK/kg), have achieved an objective 
   response, including two complete responses, according to investigator 
   assessments by Lymphoma Response to Immunomodulatory Therapy Criteria 
   (LYRIC). All four patients had relapsed / refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and 
   were heavily pretreated, with between four and 14 previous lines of 
   therapy which in all cases included brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris(R)) and 
   anti-PD1 antibodies. 
 
 
  AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A) 
 
 
  -- AFM24-101, the phase 1/2a clinical trial of AFM24, the EGFR/CD16A 
   targeted ICE(R) for patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors, completed 
   dose cohort 4 (160 mg) and patients are currently being enrolled and 
   treated in dose cohort 5 (320 mg). Affimed expects to provide an update 
   on the dose escalation and initiate the dose expansion cohorts during 
   2021. 
 
  -- An investigational new drug (IND) application was cleared by the U.S. 
   Food and Drug Administration to investigate the combination of AFM24 with 
   NKGen Biotech's (formerly known as NKMax America) autologous NK cell 
   therapy, SNK01, in a first-in-human proof of concept (POC) trial in 
   patients with EGFR-expressing tumors. Affimed expects to initiate the 
   study in the second half of 2021. 
 
  -- Affimed entered into a clinical collaboration with Roche for a phase 1/2a 
   study evaluating AFM24 in combination with the PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor 
   atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R)) in EGFR-expressing solid tumors. The phase 1 
   portion of the study will establish a dosing regimen and assess safety 
   for the combination; in the subsequent phase 2a portion of the study, the 
   clinical activity of the combination will be evaluated in specific tumor 
   types. Affimed expects to initiate the study in the second half of 2021. 
 
  -- Preclinical data was presented at AACR 2021 showing the potential of 
   AFM24 as monotherapy and in combination with NK cells. As monotherapy, 
   AFM24 induces tumor cell killing independent of KRAS mutations; and, in 
   combination with adoptive NK cells, it leads to AFM24 dose-dependent 
   tumor regression. 
 
 
  Preclinical and Partnered Programs 
 
 
  -- AFM28 progressed further in IND-enabling studies and Affimed expects an 
   IND application will be filed in the first half of 2022. 
 
  -- In November 2020, Affimed entered into a licensing and strategic 
   collaboration agreement with Roivant Sciences and granted Roivant a 
   license to AFM32 with options for additional ICE(R) molecules against 
   targets not included in Affimed's current pipeline. AFM32 will be 
   investigated in solid tumors. 
 
  -- In August 2020, Affimed announced that Genentech's RO7297089, a 
   CD16A/BCMA targeting ICE(R), is actively recruiting patients into a 
   first-in-human phase 1 trial resulting in the achievement of a milestone 
   payment under the terms of the collaboration. 
 
  -- Affimed entered a collaboration with Artiva Biotherapeutics to assess 
   feasibility and activity of pre-manufactured, co-vialed, cryopreserved, 
   off-the-shelf NK cell combination therapeutics. The R&D collaboration is 
   assessing the feasibility and preclinical activity of combinations of 
   Artiva's allogeneic NK cell product AB-101 and Affimed's ICE(R) molecules, 
   building on earlier preclinical studies demonstrating synergistic 
   cytotoxic activity. 
 
 
  Other Corporate Updates 
 
 
  -- In January 2021, Affimed completed a $115 million underwritten public 
   offering to accelerate and expand the development and manufacturing of 
   its clinical and preclinical ICE(R) molecules. 
 
  -- In January 2021, Affimed entered into a financing agreement with Silicon 
   Valley Bank for up to EUR25 million in term loans, with EUR10 million 
   available at closing. 
 
 
  Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights 
 
  As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and current financial 
assets totaled EUR146.9 million compared to EUR104.1 million on December 
31, 2019. The pro forma cash position as of December 31, 2020, including 
net proceeds from the January 2021 underwritten public offering and the 
first tranche of the Silicon Valley Bank loan, would be approximately 
EUR244.5 million. 
 
  Based on its current operating plan and assumptions, Affimed anticipates 
that its cash and cash equivalents will support operations into the 
second half of 2023. 
 
  Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 
2020 amounted to EUR19.4 million compared to EUR29.1 million for the 
year ended December 31, 2019. The amount received in 2020 includes an 
initial upfront payment and committed funding of EUR33.3 million (US$ 40 
million) from the Roivant collaboration. 
 
  Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was EUR28.4 million 
compared with EUR21.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. 
Revenue for 2020 and 2019 predominantly relate to the Genentech 
collaboration. Collaboration revenue for the year ended December 31, 
2020 amounted to EUR27.8 million, with EUR26.2 million from the 
Genentech collaboration and EUR1.4 million from the Roivant 
collaboration. Collaboration revenue of EUR19.7 million for the year 
ended December 31, 2019 was from the Genentech collaboration. 
 
  Research and development expenses for 2020 increased 14.2% from EUR43.8 
million in the year ended December 31, 2019 to EUR50.0 million in the 
year ended December 31, 2020, due to higher expenses for AFM24 and our 
other projects and infrastructure investments. 
 
  General and administrative expenses increased 33.6% from EUR10.3 million 
in the year ended December 31, 2019 to EUR13.7 million in the year ended

© 2021 Dow Jones News
