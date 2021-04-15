West Africa hogged more than twice as much investment as the east in a year which saw stock market backing plunge an 'alarming' 46%, leaving donor grant funding and debt to pick up the slack during a Covid-hit year, according to off-grid industry body GOGLA.Off-grid solar industry body GOGLA has said West Africa secured more investment than the east of the continent last year for the first time, as companies expanded into new markets. Western Africa secured $142 million of investment in 2020, with the traditional off-grid investor magnet in the east securing $70 million, according to GOGLA's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...