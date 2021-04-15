STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at approximately 07.30 AM (CEST). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 11.00 AM (CEST).

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO and Christer Johansson, CFO will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13679

No advance notification is necessary.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46850558366 UK: +443333009264 US: +18338230586

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/invitation-to-hoist-finance-first-quarter-2021-presentation,c3326139

The following files are available for download: