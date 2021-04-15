Penny Wise PPE Protection Inc.: Penny Wise PPE Protection Wins Grand Prize Ureka Challenge 2021

Funds Help Protect First Responders and Essential Healthcare Workers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Penny Wise PPE Protection, a provider of sterile personal protective gear storage for front line workers, won $4000 through Clark University's Ureka Challenge 2021. Penny Wise PPE took first place in the competition with its CopperClean bag, invented during the coronavirus pandemic with a germicidal copper-lining to prevent cross-contamination of masks used by health care professionals.

The Ureka Challenge is a pitch competition for Clark University student entrepreneurs. Accepted ventures are awarded $100 of investment seed money from the Ureka Committee at the start of the Challenge. The Ureka participants present to a judging panel of alumni, staff, and prominent business owners who ultimately decide the winner.

Penny Wise PPE's founder, Ethan Lutz, said "The CopperClean bag was created by first responders, for first responders. In the course of the pandemic, we have sold hundreds of units to protect hundreds of healthcare workers nationwide."

You can learn more about Penny Wise PPE's initiatives by visiting PennyWisePPE.com or watching its product pitch.

About Penny Wise PPE Protection

Penny Wise PPE Protection was founded by Massachusetts Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to make reusable mask storage safe. The Penny Wise PPE Protection CopperClean storage bag is a sanitary and contamination-free alternative to paper bags which can harbor cross-contamination for up to 24 hours. Cross-contamination puts providers at risk and lowers the lifespan of PPE costing institutions thousands in additional PPE spending. The CopperClean bag features a germicidal copper lining that prevents cross-contamination by destroying bacteria and viruses on contact. The CopperClean bag has been approved for sale via a DOD Commercial Item Determination.

Media Contact

Ethan Lutz

Founder and CEO

Phone: 508-556-4285

Email: elutz@pennywiseppe.com

