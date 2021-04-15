Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Frankfurt
15.04.21
08:02 Uhr
0,599 Euro
+0,003
+0,50 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5990,60915:00
0,6000,60915:00
PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 13:34
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2021

OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday 29 April 2021.

Time and date: Thursday 29 April 2021 at 9:00 CET

Presenters: Karl Erik Kjelstad, Chief Executive Officer and Øyvind Paaske, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation will be held as a webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210429_4/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET on 29 April.

The presentation report will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2021,c3326304

AKASTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.